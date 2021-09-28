Although the city plans to demolish the 16th Street viaduct, some citizens still want it repaired at a high cost both to taxpayers and to the environment (cement’s carbon dioxide emissions).
I have a better idea.
When the viaduct is gone, I want Union Pacific to build a crossing with lights and gates.
I've been told the railroad would never agree, but I think we should ask repeatedly, year after year, until they do.
The crossing I envision would be where either Colorado Avenue or Minnesota Avenue stops at the tracks (just before two tracks expand westward to three) and then could connect to Osborne Drive.
This crossing would provide a quick, direct route to and from homes and businesses north of the railroad between Burlington and Elm avenues.
It could be a boon for pedestrians and bicyclists (like me) for whom the steep narrow viaduct and Burlington bridge discourage use.
The viaduct was convenient for avoiding blocked tracks, but trains pass quickly (allowing time to enjoy the passing graffiti), and the tracks are usually clear.
The cost after viaduct removal would be for street changes and signage, including pedestrian and bike lanes and building up the street to meet the tracks that are 4-5 feet higher than ground level.
With climate change worsening, it’s important to encourage bicycle and pedestrian travel, reduce vehicle miles, protect the environment and find simpler ways to solve problems, all of which this railroad crossing would do.
Cheryl C. M. Wray
Hastings