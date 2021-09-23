The League of Women Voters of Hastings announces that Sept. 28, 2021 is National Voter Registration Day. According the U.S. census data, as many as 1 in 4 eligible Americans are not registered to vote.
To register to vote online, go to www.vote411.org.
This website is provided by the League of Women Voters Education Fund.
Another online option is the Nebraska Secretary of State website sos.nebraska.gov.
You may also go to adamscounty.org and click on County Clerk to get a voter registration form.
To register in person, go to your local county clerk’s office.
In Adams County, the County Clerk’s office is in the Adams County Courthouse at 500 W. Fourth St. in Hastings. It is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on business days.
Some residents may need to register for the first time, while others may need to re-register if their name or address has changed.
Others may wish to re-register to change their party affiliation.
If you have questions about registering to vote, or wonder if you are registered, please contact your County Clerk or Election Commissioner.
The phone number for the Adams County Clerk office is 402-461-7107.
You may also go to the Nebraska Secretary of State website listed above to check your registration status.
Be proactive. Make sure you are registered to vote before the next election.
Elayne Landwehr and Judy Reimer, candidate forum committee chairpersons of the League of Women Voters of Hastings