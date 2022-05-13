Having family in Hastings and being a former congregant at St. Cecilia parish, I read the May 9 Hastings Tribune article: "STC graduates remember 'good old days.' "
This year of 2022 marks 40 years since my high school graduation in May 1982.
I've learned a lot along the way and I can relate to current STC grad Magdalen Heckman in pining-away "for the Good Old days."
I think life was simpler back when I graduated.
The car I drove was a carbureted-engine, not a fuel-injected one.
The remote-control for the family television was "me."
Telephones were corded, not cordless cell-phones. A postage stamp cost 20 cents.
Although I had traveled on family vacations, I wasn't yet given the nickname "Travelin Jim," which I was dubbed later.
Days seemed long. Hours seemed like an eternity.
Now, the days whip by, and the hours click by faster than I'd like.
When I was a high school graduate, I craved wisdom and wondered what the word would offer.
Well, at age 58 now, I look back and now wish I had offered the world more, and used more of my acquired wisdom instead of the hasty judgments I made.
I think every generation is like that to a certain degree.
I wish I had visited my extended family in Hastings more.
I guess I felt they'd be around forever and I'd get to it.
I'd like to turn back time.
James A. Marples
Longview, Texas