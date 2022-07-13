In 1910, the U.S. House was ruled by a very ruthless leader: The Speaker of the House.
George Norris, from Nebraska, fought this one-man ruler. With leadership and courage, Norris defeated him and changed the House to more democratic procedures.
This was Republican vs Republican and, of course, made for powerful enemies.
As a senator, Norris later declared:
“I would go down to my political grave with a clear conscience than ride in the chariot of victory as a Congressional stool pigeon, the slave, the servant, or the vassal of any man, whether he be the owner and manager of a legislative menagerie or the ruler of a great nation … I would rather lie in the silent grave, remembered by both friends and enemies as one who remained true to his faith and who never faltered in what he believed to be his duty, than to still live, old and aged, lacking the confidence of both fractions.” (p. 174, "Profiles in Courage")
Where is the political courage among Republicans today?
Virtually none in sight who are willing to defend our constitution and our democracy.
Andrew Jackson: “One man with courage makes a majority.”
Please make a majority.
Rev. Frank Medsker
Hastings