The citizens of Hastings should be shocked that our city council is considering to undertake either a major relocation or renovation of its downtown location with no plans on how to finance this estimated $9 million project.
The architectural plans alone are estimated to cost $643,468.
Building materials are currently at an all-time high, the world is still in the midst of a pandemic, families continue to struggle financially, and it seems the city has its own agenda removed from what’s best for the people of Hastings.
Is this really a prudent use of resources at this time?
Constance M. Gendville-Keen
Hastings