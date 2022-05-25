We sent this letter to 3rd District Representative Adrian Smith and Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer and urge others to do the same.
Enough is enough!
The school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has to be the straw that tips the scales! We expect you to disregard the lobbyist influences and any money from the NRA and other pro-gun groups and support much more restrictive legislation on the right to own and use firearms.
For starters, no civilian needs to own and use an AR-15 style shoulder weapon.
This type of weapon should exist only with military forces.
It’s time you recognize that lives are more important than the Second Amendment, which was originally written when men shot muzzle loaders and served in local militias.
Pat and Dick Kleiber
Hastings