The column by David Shribman in the Dec. 28 edition of the Hastings Tribune brought back memories.
I was a young boy during the World War II years of the 1940s and can still recall many of the things that seemed normal then.
We lived on West Third street and half of our back yard was screened off and my parents raised chickens.
Every Saturday, my brother and I pulled our wagon full of a few dozen eggs to the Swift plant on Second Street where they bought the eggs.
My mother sewed shirts for my brother and I to wear everywhere out of chicken feed sacks.
The other half of our backyard was planted in strawberries and vegetables, which my brother and I helped my mother till and weed.
My dad put his name on dealership lists for a new Ford and bikes for us; we didn’t receive anything until 1947.
We bought 5-cent war stamps at school and at the Strand, Rivoli and State theaters and pasted them into stamp books.
We then exchanged full stamp book for a $10 war bond. I can still recall hearing my parents talk about how tough times had been in the 1930s and wonder if life would ever get better given that everything that made life pleasant was rationed, if it was available at all.
Folks who lived through the 1930s and 1940s made many sacrifices in their personal lives to meet the needs of the country and they did so willingly.
Folks who are alive today and didn’t live through those eras have no idea how good they have it now.
Folks who resist wearing a mask or getting vaccinated and cite infringement of their personal freedom obviously don’t acknowledge that they are part of a nation facing a grave threat and that they have become part of the problem.
Dick Kleiber
Hastings