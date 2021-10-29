A front page story in the Oct. 21 Hastings Tribune included a quote by a member of the Hastings City Council: "Now that the voters have voted to demolish the overpass."
The comment was made in reference to reduced traffic on the south end of east Osborne Drive.
Voters did not vote to demolish the overpass. They voted not to rebuild for $12.5 million (because the rebuild option granted permission to demolish and then build an entirely new four-lane viaduct).
Many voters felt that this was excessive, considering a previous estimated cost of repair for $3.1 million.
By voting against rebuild, many voters (over 3,000 of whom had previously signed a petition to repair) were hoping to bring repair back to the table. That has never happened.
More accurately then, it is the city council’s votes that continue to push for demolition.
Let’s review what has brought us to this point.
Olsson Engineering released a study in May 2019 stating that repairs should be made beginning within six months to maintain the integrity of the viaduct.
They offered three alternatives: repair for $3.1 million (for a 30-year life extension), rebuild for $12.5 million or demolish for $1.7 million.
The mayor and city council immediately closed the overpass that was serving 4,000 to 5,000 vehicles per day.
Last November, voters were offered a ballot choice to either rebuild for $12.5 million (actually demolish and rebuild), or not rebuild, which many interpreted as the option to get repair at much less cost.
Rebuild failed by 50 votes, and the council embraced that result as their affirmation to demolish.
In retrospect, the voters were giving permission to demolish the overpass either way they voted.
Citizens who gathered more than 3,000 signatures six months earlier to have the overpass repaired were told that they would have representation in drafting the ballot language. That never happened, either.
In the meantime, an environmental agency, ESI, was contracted to assess the status of the overpass and concluded that it was beyond repair.
Surprisingly, cores taken of the concrete in the pillars exceeded the standards for new construction.
Neither Olsson nor ESI did a forensic study of the creosote pilings that support the pillars. This should be done because — if the pilings are sound — the pillars and bridge should be sturdy for successful repairs.
A former city engineer has thoroughly studied both the Olsson and ESI reports. He strongly believes that repair is reasonable, do-able and affordable.
Why keep urging repair?
The Brooklyn Bridge is 138 years old and has doubled its original life estimate.
This overpass was a WPA project and is a piece of historic value so it may be eligible for repair grants.
But cost is still a major issue.
The city council budgeted $1.7 million for demolition. That does not include railroad costs, which can be as high as $1 million per day for interruption or rerouting of train services.
Railroad fees could double or triple the cost estimates of demolition. The demolition option may not then be the most cost effective.
The repair option mainly needs work done on the west end, which would not interfere with the railroad operations at all.
A rebuild would likely now be more than $20 million.
It would seem prudent for the council to ask for an independent engineering firm to do a forensic study with subterranean imaging of the pilings beneath the pillars.
That information would give the most complete picture of the current state of the overpass.
North Hastings businesses would benefit much more from preserving this valuable alternate route, than from continuing our current (or future) reduced access without it.
Richard French
Hastings