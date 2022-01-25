Nebraska ranks among the highest states in managing COVID-19.
Politico recently ranked how each state fared in the pandemic.
The rankings were between health, economy, social well-being and education.
Nebraska, ranking the highest in economy, also ranked the highest overall.
I believe Gov. Pete Ricketts' economical policy throughout the pandemic has been dealt with pure pragmatism.
If our state was run by a different person, our lives here could very well be drastically different, and not for the better.
With that being said, Ricketts put his support behind gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen.
This has only reaffirmed my belief that Jim Pillen is the best candidate for the next governor of Nebraska.
We need someone who will build on the successes of the current administration, not tear them down.
Loren Griess
Hastings