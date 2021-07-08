I would like to thank all the different groups of people who have taken their time to do community work in our lovely Heartwell Park.
Since we have lived here (about 3 years), we have seen several different groups of kids and adults either come in buses or their own vehicles and walk the entire park with garbage bags and pick up the litter that others have left behind.
I would also like to thank the people using the park who do pick up after themselves. The city has done a great job in taking care of the lawn and keeping things trimmed up.
But these volunteers are so appreciated.
I only wish people who leave their trash were more thoughtful and would pick up after themselves.
I just want to let all these people know that your thoughtfulness has been noticed and is very appreciated.
Ernie and Mary Lou Wilson
Hastings