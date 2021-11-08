The Adam’s County Feline Coalition has been responsible for spaying and neutering feral cats in Adam’s County for three years.
At the end of of November, we will be closing our operation.
Our charter with the state to be a non-profit was just for three years, and we have reached the end of our three years.
We have trapped-neutered-released (TNR) 210 cats in Adams County. To some, that might not seem like a lot of cats.
However, if each cat was responsible for two litters a year (average of five kittens per litter) were born, that’s 2,100 kittens that were not born into homelessness in Adams County.
In addition, we have provided supplemental cat food for three years to cat-owning seniors who receive Meals on Wheels.
We have built and provided feral cat shelters and food for those kitties who simply have no one or no where to live during the brutal winter months.
This effort could not have been successful without the tremendous cooperation of The Animal Clinic, Companions Choice Animal Hospital and TLC Vet Care, who provided the surgery at a discounted cost to the ACFC.
We are very grateful for our devoted trappers who set traps and transported cats every week during our trapping seasons.
Thank you to the staff and volunteers at Meals on Wheels (Senior Action) who delivered the cat food to seniors who owned cats on their routes.
Thanks to our board of directors: Susie Stahl, Mary Seiler, Meg May, Kristin Buhr and Kristin Pavelka, who provided guidance and common sense.
Finally, a huge thank you to our community who supported our efforts through their financial donations to underwrite the cost of spaying and neutering.
While we may have not changed the world, we changed the lives of 210 cats who will never be part of the overpopulation problem of feral cats.
Judy Hoch, Adam’s County Feline Coalition president
Hastings