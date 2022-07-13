Lately, I have attended some of the meetings at the C-3 Motel.
With all the new things to talk about, it’s not just about the 16th Street overpass anymore.
We have met several of the candidates running for city council as well as one who is on the city council now.
Others including Sen. Steve Halloran, Adams County Sheriff John Rust, engineers, doctors, carpenters, plumbers, electricians, business owners and several people I had never seen before have attended with some getting up and telling their interesting stories.
It seems like at every meeting there is someone new.
If you want to hear something interesting come to the C-3 Motel Tuesday, July 19, at 7 p.m. west side entrance.
You might be surprised. You just don’t know who will be at the next meeting. Maybe it will be you.
Don’t miss out.
Charles Holmberg
Hastings