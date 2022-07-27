I want to acknowledge the sponsors, buyers, volunteers and the 4-H and FFA exhibitors for making the 2022 Adams County livestock auction a success.
Your participation in the auction is an investment in the future leaders of our communities in south central Nebraska.
The monies raised go directly to the exhibitors for use in funding future 4-H/FFA projects, college funds, etc.
The rewards of your support for the local youth will be felt for many years to come.
The excitement shown and smiles received from the exhibitors is priceless. Total premium paid out to our local 4-H and FFA exhibitors in 2022 exceeded $88,000.
A complete listing of the supporting businesses, individuals and sponsors will be coming out in the annual fair tabloid in the Hastings Tribune.
Hope to see you next year at the fair and auction.