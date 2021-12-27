On May 21, 2000, we were excited to attend the graduation of our daughter, Theresa, from Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa.
The commencement speaker was Bishop Desmond Tutu.
Walking to our seats we passed Bishop Tutu and we casually greeted each other.
I stopped and asked if I could get a photo with him. His assistant began to brush me aside when Bishop Tutu smiled at me, we spoke a few more words, and then shook hands for the photograph.
I was surprised how small in stature he was.
Tutu’s religious life and his political experience in South Africa against apartheid, led one to presume we would receive a demanding speech.
Not so. He spoke with a slight accent and with a quiet tone and gently laid upon us that we all knew right from wrong, and we must take upon ourselves to do right.
He spoke much more like a teacher than a promoter for a cause.
Strange it was to meet this black man at Simpson College.
In 1890, another black man, George Washington Carver, began his college education at Simpson.
It turns out that Bishop Tutu did to apartheid what George Washington Carver did to the boll weevil.
George Hasley
Hastings