It is with sadness but also great memories that Jeanne Petr is remembered.
When I first came to St. Cecilia parish in October 1977, she and Father Raymond Hain got me started teaching CCD here.
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 84F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 26, 2022 @ 11:19 am
It is with sadness but also great memories that Jeanne Petr is remembered.
When I first came to St. Cecilia parish in October 1977, she and Father Raymond Hain got me started teaching CCD here.
She and her late husband were some of my close friends in the parish family.
She and Ed also understood Cecilia Vap’s just anger with a care staff member on my behalf and were very instrumental in getting our church renovated.
Jeanne was also very helpful with parish hall activities, giving help when I organized Father Matt Eickhoff’s birthday party and with the reception when Steven and I got married.
She was also one of my means of support when I lost Steven and my brother, plus when I had my lumpectomy.
Rest in peace, Jeanne!
Betty Grade
Hastings