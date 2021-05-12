Having family in Hastings and vicinity, I read the May 10 graduation story in the Hastings Tribune with its banner headline: “AC ceremony has feel of normalcy.”
I’m happy for all the graduates of Adams Central and their families.
I smiled at the word “normalcy,” which was a word coined a century ago by then United States President Warren G. Harding’s phrase in the 1920 presidential campaign with his pledge of “a return to normalcy.”
What that meant was that the Republican party nominated Harding as their presidential candidate for the election of 1920 with the promise of a return to “normalcy,” rejecting the domestic activism of Theodore Roosevelt and the global overreach or idealism of Woodrow Wilson.
Harding was a newspaperman by profession, even though he served in the U.S. Senate.
Harding literally conducted a “front-porch campaign” for president.
He didn’t go tour the country to see the voters. Harding expected the voters to come to his front porch to hear him deliver flowery and stemwinder speeches.
Harding was a “joiner.”
He belonged to practically every fraternal and civic organization imaginable, including the Masonic Lodge, York Rite, Scottish Rite, Shriners, Grotto, Elks Lodge, I.O.O.F. Odd Fellows Lodge. and the Knights of Pythias Lodges (among several other civic organizations).
Harding was a charismatic man.
Despite his fluency in English, Harding meant to say “a return to normality.”
He mistakenly said the word “normalcy” — and the word became part of our lexicon.
James Marples
Longview, Texas