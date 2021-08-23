In the Apostle Paul’s letter to the Ephesians, he is writing to a beloved community that is experiencing some internal conflict.
In chapters 1-3 Paul reminds the community of the gospel story, recounting the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
In chapters 4-6, Paul reminds believers how the gospel story should affect every part of how Christians live our lives.
We see parallels to the conflicts faced by the community in Ephesus that Paul was writing to, and our own beloved community of Hastings today.
Like the early church in Ephesus, the community of Hastings is full of amazing people who want what is best for ourselves, our families and our community.
We may have differing beliefs about how to achieve that, but we would encourage all residents to be united in the shared belief that we all want the best for our community.
So how do we reconcile diverse opinions and beliefs about what is best for our community?
The Apostle Paul offered advice to the Ephesians that we think is relevant for us today.
In chapter 4 he wrote, “Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen … Get rid of all bitterness, rage and anger, brawling and slander, along with every form of malice. Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.”
The current flashpoint in our community is over face coverings in our schools.
We believe that faithful people of good conscience can disagree about the best way to manage this and other COVID-19 precautions.
However, that disagreement needs to be grounded in love and respect, not in bitterness and rage.
Attending a school board meeting, or writing an email or letter to the school board are appropriate ways to express our perspectives; however, we encourage everyone to choose their words carefully in these settings.
Words spoken with compassion and kindness will have a much greater impact than words spoken in anger or malice.
Hurling vitriol or threatening public servants, or those we disagree with, is never an acceptable way to express ourselves, either as Christians or as citizens in a democracy.
In addition to this advice from the Apostle Paul, we can look to Jesus’ own words in the gospel of Luke, chapter 6.
In this passage, Jesus is speaking to a large crowd that includes furious Pharisees who were plotting Jesus’ demise. Rather than respond to their disagreement with anger, Jesus says “But to you who are listening I say: Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you : Do to others as you would have them do to you.”
We hope and pray that all of our community can take a deep breath and reflect on these words of Jesus, often referred to as “the Golden Rule,” particularly as we engage in contentious conversations.
Let us seek to treat others in the same way that we would like to be treated and lead with kindness and compassion, even when we may disagree.
Not only does our faith compel us to engage this way, but our democracy depends on civility, as well.
As Abraham Lincoln said in his inaugural address in 1865 to a nation that was bitterly divided at the end of the Civil War, “With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nation’s wounds, to care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and orphan, to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves and with all nations.”
Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett, First Presbyterian Church
This letter was also signed by Pastor Dustin Bower, First Christian Church; Rev. Lance Clay, First United Methodist Church; Rev. Katie Hargis, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church; Rev. Stefanie Hayes, Grace United Methodist Church; Rev. Damen Jensen-Heitmann; First Presbyterian Church; Rev. Bill Nottage-Tacey, Second Presbyterian Church; Chaplain John Mueller; Chaplain Andy Springer