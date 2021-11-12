Voice of the People Ed Bourg of Roseland Nov 12, 2021 Nov 12, 2021 Updated 5 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It is time to congratulate our new administration on their promise to rebuild America.It took less than 10 months to raise the price of gasoline by $1 per gallon since last December. Ed BourgRoseland Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Price Administration Gasoline America Gallon Month Ed Bourg Recommended for you