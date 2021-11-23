Yet another pandemic.
Recent news flash — 100,000 Americans have died of drug overdose in the past year — more than influenza, gun deaths and motor vehicle deaths combined.
As of July 2021, the news was reporting 93,000 opioid drug-related deaths over the previous one-year period, so the trend is continuing to climb.
The tragedy is that this has increased from roughly 54,000 drug-deaths per year just 2 years ago.
Ten years ago, it was felt that patients were receiving too many opioid pain prescriptions, and tougher regulations were enacted, which has reduced that source.
However, what has increased is the traffic of illegal fentanyl, an opioid 100 times stronger than morphine, which is flooding our communities, and is mixed with cocaine, methamphetamine etc., often unknown to the user.
Fentanyl is not grown like cocaine, or heroin. It is made in drug laboratories, most of which have been traced to China.
It is trafficked to the U.S. via Mexico. This is another major problem with our wide open southern border. Is there a border crisis? Unquestionably.
A few tiny grains of fentanyl can kill a person. A traffic stop on I-80 in February netted 4.2 pounds of fentanyl, enough to kill 1 million people.
Another traffic stop on I-80 this summer arrested drug-runners with 11 pounds of fentanyl — do the math, enough to kill every person in our state.
Now, we have heard that our state patrol evidence locker has been hacked and this fentanyl, plus the drugs from 66 other potential convictions, may be back on the streets with the original carriers going free for lack of evidence.
Does it appear that the drug gangs may be getting the upper hand?
Some have suggested that all we need to do is legalize marijuana, (and other drugs) and the market will disappear for street drugs.
Don’t kid yourself. If you think drug users would buy their hits from a pharmacy, and we would make great tax revenues, you would be naïve.
The drug gangs could always undersell on the street any legal sources, and promise higher highs — with no sales taxes.
An obvious first step in stopping drug trafficking and opioid overdoses is to secure our border — even if we need to use our National Guard or build a wall.
Our national security is at risk.
Richard French
Hastings