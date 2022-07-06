This is in response to the Voice of the People regarding AR-15s and abortion and the GOP in the July 2 Hastings Tribune.
At first, I thought how different could the topics be.
Then, after further thought, it was obvious they are the same. AR-15s and babies have been around for years.
Neither were viewed as bad for many years. I like ARs and I like babies and children.
The thought just kind of hit me that those who shoot innocent people who can't defend themselves are much like those who disassemble babies in the womb.
They also think it's OK to kill babies after they're born.
So are babies and guns the problem or is it the fact that some people don't value life?
We have a multitude of gun laws on the books that cover all of these shootings.
We have laws about humanity and child care.
Yet, in both cases, we still have non-law abiding people who could care less about the law.
If more people followed the laws contained in the Bible neither topic would be getting the publicity they are now.
Mike Anderson
Hastings