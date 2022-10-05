It’s National Newspaper Week.
It’s a time for all newspapers — national, state and local — to blow their own horns but it is also a time for us to tell our Hastings Tribune how much we appreciate and value their coverage of our League of Women Voter events from voter forums, voter registrations, local, state and national issues such as the Convention of States, AltEn —the ethanol plant near Mead, the Nebraska Board of Education and its function, the results of redistricting on polling places in the county, book banning, censorship and the status of COVID-19 in our region — public information for the public.