This is in response to Andrew McCarty’s letter titled, “Do your part, roll up your sleeve.”
McCarty may think this treatment is “safe” and effective but he doesn’t know. He has no right to peer pressure anyone into taking this treatment.
Laws require drug companies to disclose all serious complications of a medication, and warn consumers of potential risks and side effects.
McCarty hasn’t seen any issues with the jabs that he has given, but it only takes a quick search to the vaccine adverse event reporting system (VAERS) to know problems are occurring.
They include bleeding issues, blood clots, low platelet counts, miscarriages, anaphylactic shock, skin peeling, rashes and blood blisters, infertility, loss of muscle control (similar to MS), strokes and death.
Visit the VAERS site for yourself.
This is personal and every individual should have the freedom to make their own medical decision.
Here are some things to consider:
1. Out of every five new FDA-approved drugs one ends up causing serious harm.
2. Many doctors advise patients to avoid new drugs until they have been out for at least 7 years.
3. All drugs that currently have lawsuits against them for the damage they have caused were first approved as “safe and effective.”
4. Lead paint, asbestos and DDT were once considered safe and effective. Today’s science may not be tomorrow’s science.
5. Once you take the vaccine you cannot untake it.
Funny, we were raised to resist peer pressure and not to experiment with drugs and now we are being peer pressured to take an experimental drug.
It’s not your civic duty to get injected just because someone calls it “hope in a vial.”
Dave Roth
Hastings