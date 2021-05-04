I hear our president talk about the soul of our nation.
Nations and countries do not have souls. People do.
We are all human souls with bodies. That is why there is only one race. The human race.
It does not matter the color of our skin or the nationality we are, we are still only one race.
The body will return to dust, some day. The human soul lives forever.
We would not have racial differences if we could see the soul rather than the body; and understand this is how we are created in our Creator’s own image.
If we as humans became more concerned about the eternal home of each other’s soul through love, racial differences would be no more.
Ken Pittz
Hastings