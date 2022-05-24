This is to wish Father Chris Kubat well in his new assignment in Tecumseh and St. Mary as well as the correctional center chaplain.
He was very well liked when he was here in his first two years before directing Catholic Social Services in Lincoln.
Also, which him being a doctor first, he took good care of Father Larry Gyra during his fight with cancer.
Father Kubat was sent back to us in June 2019 and was a huge means of support for me after I lost Steven and my brother, plus when I found out I had stage 1 breast cancer.
He would have been called before surgery if things had been worse, and he called me twice during my low-dose chemo.
Lord, send your angels to keep him safe, especially at the correctional center.
Betty Grade
Hastings