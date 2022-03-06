A new racetrack and casino is proposed to be built along Osborne Expressway between the Walmart development and Madden Road, which borders Lochland Country Club.
There is strong opposition to having a casino at the main entryway to Hastings. We do not want this to become an indelible image associated with Hastings.
Currently, as one drives into Hastings from the north, the first businesses seen are in new buildings with medical, accounting and educational services.
Retail businesses are then farther south.
This is the type of image for Hastings that the city council should support and promote.
A casino at the proposed site would, in all likelihood, halt any further single family residential development along Baltimore Avenue to the west of the racetrack and casino.
In addition, Gov. Pete Ricketts identifies many of the detrimental effects gambling imposes on a community and concludes that “(f)or every $1 a community gains from casino gambling, it pays $3 in social costs.”
The city council should not permit a casino at the proposed site.
Approving this location would detract from the positive image now existing at the gateway to Hastings.
Kirk Dielman
Hastings