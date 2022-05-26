In response to Pat and Dick Kleiber’s letter on AR-15 rifles in the May 26 Hastings Tribune.
I understand your response to the Texas incident.
It is natural to project the blame away from people. That is the society we have become — the “it is not my fault” attitude.
But, really, what is the root of the problem? Why did this person want to kill?
Dr. Craig Anderson, Phd. of the American Psychological Association, stated that recent video games reward players for killing innocent bystanders, police, and prostitutes, using a wide range of weapons, including guns, knives, flame throwers, swords, baseball bats, cars, hands, and feet.
I believe people have become immune to death and killing.
The FBI annually post the Uniform Crime Report (UCR).
Here is some of the data. People killed by sharp instruments in 2020 1,739, by blunt instruments 983.
Are we going to ban knives and ball bats? How about alcohol?
Every day, about 32 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes — that's one person every 45 minutes.
In 2020, 11,654 people died in alcohol-impaired driving traffic deaths — a 14% increase from 2019. These deaths were all preventable.
The bottom line, poor parenting and supervision can go a long way.
Spend time with your kids, and don't shove $20 in their hand and tell them go play somewhere.
Tony Scaccia, retired USAF and retired detective HPD
Hastings