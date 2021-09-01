The Robert Johnson in favor of the repair of the old overpass is not this Robert Johnson of 1014 E. Seventh St.
I strongly oppose spending any money to repair this steep, narrow, curving, out-of-date structure.
Hastings has three modern, safe, convenient overpasses for its north approach.
Surely that is more than adequate for a city of 25,000.
Hastings does need another grade separation to the south where presently there is only the Burlington Avenue underpass. I know of no traffic count there but would estimate the railroad count is high and highway commensurate with the north approach.
Robert L. Johnson
Hastings