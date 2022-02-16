How can you build a casino and racetrack next to a residential area?
The buffer zone proposed won't hinder the noise, smell and the effect the racetrack and gambling has on people.
Dollar amounts were released on what will benefit the city and county, but those numbers cannot be rightly put forth until they are lived out in reality and time.
Gambling can easily become an addiction beyond fun and entertainment.
After working in the state prison ministry and hearing the grief born by the women inmates affected by it, my eyes were opened.
Now, city officials, open your eyes.
Gambling is an enticing entertainment that can lead to addiction, which leads to debt, which can lead to prostitution and selling of drugs.
These are things that opened my eyes as these inmates mourned their lost lives and damaged lives of their children.
Once this all takes hold and escalates there is no monetary amount that can replace the damage and loss of life.
In time, property taxes could increase as court costs, foster care, rehabilitation centers, prison space could become the reality in our town and county.
A "residential area" in our area? Our town and county?
Open your eyes, city offiicials, and do what is right and for the integrity of Hastings and Adams County. Your action will truly show us what is in your hearts.
We have many good businesses that can support our community and that is where our support needs to be.
Not one life and soul is worth a million dollars.
K.Y. Miller
Hastings