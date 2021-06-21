I am delighted that crowds got to see (and some even flew inside) the vintage B-29 Boeing Superfortress that was built in my birth city of Wichita, Kansas, and which my late father Bill Marples and aunt Ina Marples, had a hand in its original construction during World War II.
The aircraft which flew in Hastings is known as “Doc.” Its nose-art is derived from one of The Seven Dwarfs.
Normally, nose-art had portraits of scantily-clad women to give our troops a morale-boost.
The article “Flight on a B-29 ‘once in a lifetime’ experience’ in the June 21 Hastings Tribune details the emotion-filled experiences of local Nebraskans who enjoyed the ride.
My own family in Hastings was thrilled to see it just soar in the skies.
It is hard to believe that implements of war (such as the B-29, B-17, and others) literally helped the United States and our Allies “win WWII.”
Without those fine bombers and brave pilots, we might not have won the war.
It is no stretch to say that Americans wouldn’t be enjoying the rights and liberties we cherish today.
If we had lost, our American people might currently be speaking German or Japanese languages.
One thing is for sure, if the Allies had been beaten, we in Nebraska, Kansas, Texas and elsewhere would be vanquished.
We would be ruled by Axis powers who didn’t not respect human life.
When we see the warbirds, remember the sacrifices.
James A. Marples
Longview, Texas