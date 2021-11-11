Mandating a vaccine and masks is a diversion for President Joe Biden because of his debacle in Afghanistan, the southern border, inflation and the economy.
COVID is being used used politically by Biden and the Democrats. It is the only thing they have left to control Americans.
Large businesses are having to to make their workers get the vaccine or they could be fined or could lose their job. Everyone should make their own decision about whether to get the vaccine.
Biden’s plans will bankrupt small businesses like restaurants. Nebraskans are lucky we have a governor with common sense in Pete Ricketts along with all the Republican states. Those states are doing way better than the other states.
Presidents should have ended the war in Afghanistan long ago. President Trump had a plan for dealing with al-Qeada that would have led to a successful evacuation.
Meanwhile, the Biden Administration didn’t have a plan and pulled out our military before getting Americans out.
He wanted the glory on 9/11 and say that he ended the war that lasted 20 years, but it backfired on him like everything else. Because now we have all these people we didn’t get out and we know very little about them.
Our borders are overrun by the illegals know they can get into our country now.
Our borders are so wide open that all these people are coming into our country and they don’t even get checked for COVID or other illnesses.
Our country is going to be bankrupt because they keep printing money. We are $23.5 trillion in the hole and and, at some point, it has to stop.
That didn’t stop Nancy Pelosi from pushing this enormous infrastructure bill through.
Pam Johnson
Blue Hill