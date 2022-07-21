The front page of the July 12 Hastings Tribune had an article and picture from the James Webb Space telescope stating a big bang theory that was 13.8 billion years ago, according to scientists.
How does one state this as fact when there is no proof.
The article stated 13.8 billon, 13.7 billion, and 13 billion. Which is it?
There is a book that states, “In the beginning God!”
It states God created all things in six literal days and rested on the seventh.
According to this book, the beginning of all things is a little over 6,000 years old.
We wonder why there is so much chaos in the world when we place our trust in man rather than our Creator God.
There is only one place truth can be found and that is, in God’s Holy Word.
His truth is solid ground, and the lies of man is sinking sand.
It is time we bring God back: with His Word as our ultimate moral authority.
Ken Pittz
Hastings