Many thanks to the city Parks and Recreation Department maintenance crew for their work in the Highland Park Arboretum and utilities park over the past six months.
Without a doubt, we would have seen more wind damage in the diseased and damaged trees the were removed by the maintenance department.
They even found time to add new bench pads and benches for park visitors to use.
I encourage our residents and visitors to take some time in the Highland Park Arboretum for a leisurely stroll to enjoy the variety of trees, flowers and shrubs that beautify this spacious park just south of the Hastings Museum.
Ken Franzen
Hastings