Are we doomed to have to endure countless political ads for governor for the next seven months?
The commercials I’ve seen say nothing about what the candidate is going to do for the citizens or the state of Nebraska.
They are filled with corny euphemisms that I guess are suppose to make you want vote for the candidate.
Standing around with people or walking around with a shotgun isn’t going to get my vote.
Tell me what your going to do to help those in need in Nebraska.
Stop spending a fortune on TV advertising and put the money where it will do some good. That will get my vote.
Martin Miller
Doniphan