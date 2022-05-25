Socialism: Citizens share equally in economic resources as allocated by democratically-elected government.
Or: Systems based on shared or government administration of production and distribution.
We are free market capitalist, but if you’re really anti-socialst:
Send your kids to private school; use only toll roads or toll bridges; do not use public utilities; do not use Medicare or Medicaid; do not cash a Social Security payment; do not cash a farm subsidy payment; etc.; etc.; etc.
P.S.: Don’t use a public park or lake, either.
Gary Shafer
Hastings