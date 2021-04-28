Another picture in the Hastings Tribune of the Hastings Utilities turbine and boiler room?
It seems that the city council and mayor are still considering it a “popular option” to spend $9.5 million on remodeling that facility instead of repairing the downtown city building.
The latest story (Hastings Tribune, April 20) reported it will now cost between $178,000 to $762,000 to fix the “shortcomings” or bring the building into good repair.
Give or take a half-million-plus range puts this estimate in the status of a not very good guess.
Unless my math is wrong, this inflated cost to make the building right is still $8-plus million less than the boiler and turbine room remodel estimate.
Moving the 25 city employees to other offices or to work at home with support is a good idea.
The city and/or other local political subdivisions would certainly have the room versus working in a sick building.
Other options could include leasing a vacant downtown building. Several of those are actually older and still much better maintained than the current city building.
Setting up cubicles for staff office space is a common practice in the private sector.
In either case the remodeling will take several months to years before the staff could be back in a permanent placement.
For the choice to remodel the North Denver Station the newspaper reported that “the project would include a 4-to 6-month design period, followed by 14 to 18 months of construction.”
Rehabbing the city building would take a lot less, in my experience.
In an earlier story, a council member stated, “it’s unfair to blame past administrations. The building has not been a good, sound building for many, many years.”
In the April 20 story, the mayor said, “it doesn’t do us any good talking about the past — woulda, shoulda, coulda on maintenance issues.”
These statements are a direct insult to the intelligence of the citizens of Hastings.
The people deserve to know why the city building and north overpass were allowed to deteriorate.
Hastings can’t afford to let this happen again.
The whole situation reminds me of the often quoted aphorism, “If you don’t learn from history, you are bound to repeat it.”
In a recent letter to Voice of the People concerning how the city is “spending too much on studies,” the Charles Holmberg stated, “I don’t think the city administrator, mayor and council are telling the truth on a lot of issues.”
I can understand why he feels this way.
Roger Harper
Hastings