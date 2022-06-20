Kudos to Hastings Utilities and everyone else involved with replacing all the power lines and poles after last week’s storm and for working 17-plus hours so we could have power restored.
Judy Placke
Hastings
Updated: June 20, 2022 @ 4:38 pm
