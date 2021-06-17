Not long ago, Gov. Pete Rickets wasted our tax dollars making useless proclamations about being opposed to the federal government taking away our guns.
This assertion is absurd.
No one from the federal government is going to take away our guns.
Then, the governor ran all over the state wasting more of your tax dollars misrepresenting the 30 X 30 preservation plan.
Once again, the federal government is not going to take away the family farm, or any private lands.
What is with all this paranoia?
It’s fine to take all the federal money we can get, but God forbid we cooperate in any way with the initiatives of the federal government.
We need to concentrate on making positive things happen, not waste time worrying about imaginary scenarios that have no basis in reality.
Martin Miller
Doniphan