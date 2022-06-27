While I commend the GOP’s stand on abortion, I would like to know why Republican politicians can morally, ethically and honestly justify their advocation of the manufacture of military-style assault rifles and expanded capacity clips and the sale of these weapons to the general public.
The AR15 and AK47 style assault rifles were designed for the military as maximum firepower on the battle field. They were made to kill man.
Virtually anyone can acquire one or more of these weapons.
These politicians have successfully blocked any meaningful and legitimate gun control legislation that could help curtail the massive killings we are experiencing today.
Saving the lives of thousands of unborn children from abortion clinics then allowing thousands of school age children to die at the hands of assault rifle armed maniacs is not only unconscionable, but the epitome of hypocrisy.
By inaction, the GOP has declared open season on our children! And now the Republican controlled Supreme Court, in its infinite wisdom, is allowing anybody to carry a concealed hand gun.
Ex-cons, gang bangers and mentally dysfunctional now have the privilege to carry a weapon. Lucky us.
Are the outlandish profits made by the fire arms industry and jealously protected by the NRA that important to the Republicans cause?
Shame on you GOP.
Doug Howe
Hastings