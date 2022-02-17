Here are my thoughts after reading the article in the Hastings Tribune concerning whether to allow a “racino” in Hastings.
I feel it is unwise to put a horse track/casino here.
I realize it could bring job opportunities and revenue to our small, charming town, but it also would bring problems caused by the false hope of gaining more money for their families or livelihoods by gambling.
The applicant, Brian Jorde of Omaha, thinks this is an exciting opportunity, as there’s only six of these types in the state and mentioned how we haven’t grown in at least 20 years.
He indicates that by not taking this “offer” could cause us to remain a small, charming town.
His implication is that bigger franchises are the markings of community growth.
Let’s consider the bigger franchises that have been here and left. People want to blame the community when a franchise fails. They never consider the fact that maybe the franchise itself caused its downfall.
I noted the comment made by one of the planning and zoning commissioners that is often used by people when they want to bring a new idea to others: “If you want to keep the younger generation here you need opportunities, you need to have entertainment venues.”
If a person strolls through our small, charming town, they will notice that many of the businesses are owned and operated by a talented, younger generation.
I see growth in our community through the hearts and minds of people who have ideas, dreams, and inventions, with the aspiration to create and own their own business.
When a person owns their business, they take pride and care for what they offer others. They understand and appreciate the work involved.
I feel some franchises have lost that character trait. They just think the “franchise name” will be their avenue of success.
Hastings is close enough to bigger cities that if one desires, at times, to shop in them. There are plenty of casinos and horse tracks close by, as well.
I believe the small, charming towns filled with small, family-owned businesses are the future.
Do you know what I think is exciting?
We, as a small, charming town, can give opportunities to people, a place to prosper and grow in their talents owning their business.
Nannette Stromer
Hastings