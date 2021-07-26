It was a noble cause for Gov. Ricketts to dispatch the Nebraska State Patrol to the Texas/Mexican border to save mother’s and children from dying in the desert.
But doesn’t he have to check with anyone before he spends a half a million of our tax dollars on a humanitarian effort?
Where will he send them next?
The floods in Germany? The fires in Siberia? The famine in Nigeria?
It was my understanding that the state patrol was suppose to patrol our roads, keeping them safe for the public and commerce.
It’s great that its job description now includes rescue work, but the question remains, who is going to pay for it?
You and I, or someone else?
Martin Miller
Doniphan