This Memorial Day, we honor the U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the United States armed forces.
Community observances of the holiday will be held throughout the state at local cemeteries and memorial gardens with members of local American Legion, VFW and DAV posts paying tribute to the fallen men and women who sacrificed their lives serving our country.
Memorial Day, formerly called Decoration Day, has its American roots in decorating the graves of and honoring soldiers from the Civil War.
It has since evolved to honor all service men and women from all wars. Many of us also lay flowers and mementos on the graves of loved ones who have gone before us.
Quoting a popular expression that rings true that “Freedom is not free,” I wish to personally thank all of the men and women who have served our country and sacrificed for the many freedoms we enjoy every day.
I would also like to recognize the spouses and families of such service members who participate in this sacrifice.
Wherever you find yourself this Memorial Day, I hope that you are able to take a moment to thank those whose selfless service has helped to keep this country free and make it the bastion of hope it has become for the world.
Sen. Dave Murman
Glenvil