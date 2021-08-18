It was my privilege to be appointed as the national tournament director for the 2021 Mid-South American Legion Baseball Tournament in Hastings from Aug. 3-8.
In my eight years of working regional tournaments, the Hastings tournament was one of the best.
The host committee lead by co-chairs Russ Kindig and Gail Jones, volunteers and the city receive an A-plus.
The committee, volunteers and city of Hastings thought of all the details: team hosts, color guard, national anthem singers, transportation, restaurants staying open late to accommodate fans and players.
Fans, players and tournament officials in town for the tournament were welcomed with open arms.
The city of Hastings went out of its way to make everyone feel welcome.
Thank you, Hastings, for the best tournament experience.
Russ Kroshus, director of the 2021 Mid-South American Legion Baseball Tournament
Bismarck, North Dakota