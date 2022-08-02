How bad do Adams County roads have to get before the county board will get the people in charge to do their job?
Many county roads have deteriorated over the past 15 years, not from lack of equipment or manpower, but poor maintenance.
How bad do Adams County roads have to get before the county board will get the people in charge to do their job?
Many county roads have deteriorated over the past 15 years, not from lack of equipment or manpower, but poor maintenance.
The county road on the south side of Juniata — DLD/south street — was nearly impassable recently.
It is a very dangerous road to travel, especially when dry and as rutted as it is.
I don't think maintenance has been done on this road for the past 90 days, even though the county motor-grader travels on it with the blade up!
Gravel ridges on the side of the road are of no benefit except to keep the water from getting off the road.
My phone calls and meeting with county officials have gone nowhere.
We still pay taxes and this is what we deal with?
I feel that if the county board can't get the people to do their job, they need to be replaced.
Thomas Johnson
Juniata