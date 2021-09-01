When I turn on the TV my heart aches to see the debacle of Biden and his administration on the Afghanistan and American people.
We fought a war for 20 years and now you see President Joe Biden handing over our people to the Taliban.
I’m afraid some Americans will be hostage to the Taliban and will not be able to get out.
In my opinion, Biden and his administration lie about everything. You can’t believe what they say. It is disgraceful.
On Sept. 11, we will see the Taliban flag flying over the Afghan Embassy. This is disgraceful to our service people who went to Afghanistan to fight for freedom.
Biden has just put up his hands up, saying there is nothing he can do. President Barack Obama did that to Iraq, also.
Vice President Kamala Harris is in hiding. She is as incapable as Biden. It is a failed administration.
The Pentagon, Department of Justice, FBI and CIA need to be cleaned out.
Pamela Johnson
Blue Hill