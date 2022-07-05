I have logged about 8,000 running miles on Hastings’s city streets and the Pioneer Spirit Trail.

One constant thing I always must worry about is driver’s carelessness when it comes to the safety of pedestrians.

It is a common occurrence that while running on Burlington Avenue that drivers do not yield the right-of-way while I am running in the crosswalk and they are turning.

Many times, cars come to a stop while covering the entire crosswalk with their car.

One might say to maintain safety that I should run when there is less traffic, say early in the morning.

My response to that would be that I have, but during those hours my safety is also compromised.

While running at 5 a.m. (in the dark) I have been followed by a car of men yelling inappropriate, disgusting comments.

These acts are not just happening while I run in the morning, they happen in the evening, too.

I always wear a flashing vest while running in the dark and even a headlamp in some instances.

My ask is that drivers respect pedestrians while they are on our city streets and trails.

As a runner, I will also commit to following the pedestrian laws of our city.

I also ask that people respect the freedom of women to run without being targets of inappropriate and scary behavior.

Jody Stutzman

Hastings

