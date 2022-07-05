I have logged about 8,000 running miles on Hastings’s city streets and the Pioneer Spirit Trail.
One constant thing I always must worry about is driver’s carelessness when it comes to the safety of pedestrians.
It is a common occurrence that while running on Burlington Avenue that drivers do not yield the right-of-way while I am running in the crosswalk and they are turning.
Many times, cars come to a stop while covering the entire crosswalk with their car.
One might say to maintain safety that I should run when there is less traffic, say early in the morning.
My response to that would be that I have, but during those hours my safety is also compromised.
While running at 5 a.m. (in the dark) I have been followed by a car of men yelling inappropriate, disgusting comments.
These acts are not just happening while I run in the morning, they happen in the evening, too.
I always wear a flashing vest while running in the dark and even a headlamp in some instances.
My ask is that drivers respect pedestrians while they are on our city streets and trails.
As a runner, I will also commit to following the pedestrian laws of our city.
I also ask that people respect the freedom of women to run without being targets of inappropriate and scary behavior.
Jody Stutzman
Hastings