In Washington, D.C., 202 members of Congress including all of Nebraska's representatives in the House of Representatives voted for anarchy and lawlessness.
Steve Bannon was subpoenaed to testify in the hearing investigating the riot of Jan. 6.
He would already be in prison President had Trump not pardoned him.
If you or I are subpoenaed to testify in court or before Congress we must show up or go to jail.
It's the law.
So why do more than 200 Congressman think it's OK for Bannon to refuse to testify?
Why do these members of Congress support lawlessness and anarchy?
Martin Miller
Doniphan