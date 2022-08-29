My husband of 74 years and I and our six kids have enjoyed our Hastings Public Library.
One of our granddaughters works at the library and brings her Grandpa three or four books at a time.
We are thankful for good eyes.
We enjoy Russ Batenhorst’s columns in the Hastings Tribune each week.
Yes, go get a library card, as he stated in his last column.
Betty Munsell
Hastings