We received a letter from Hastings Utilities threatening to turn our utilities off and to charge us for the privilege.
We have been in Hastings for more than 20 years and have never had a late payment to them.
Our bill was due on Feb. 2 and was delinquent on Feb. 7, the date of their letter.
My letter with a check paying the bill was mailed Jan. 26. The check was cashed on Feb. 7 — the date of the nasty letter — 12 days later.
The customer service person that I called was very respectful and acknowledged that check had been received and cashed.
She also said that others had said the mail was slower than normal.
My wife and I are 81 years old. Because our physical conditions, it is much less of a burden if we mail the payment.
What is most interesting is the threatening letter from Hastings Utilities was mailed on the 7th and we got it on the 9th. That isn’t slow mail.
It does not take 12 days for a letter mailed in Hastings to get to Hastings Utilities. It is hard to buy their story.
If the mail has been slowed down, it might be appropriate to consider extending the time period from due date to delinquent date — 5 days is just not enough time if the mail is that slow.
Secondly, join the 21st century and allow online payments without a penalty.
That’s how I pay most of my other bills.
Lastly, look at the text of your letter – many people who receive such a letter are good customers — not deadbeats.
Bert Peterson
Hastings