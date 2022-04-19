Just received the 2020-21 Annual Report from Hastings Public Schools.
And while impressed by the presentation, I thought it might be interesting to delve a bit further into the statistics.
I’m a retired actuary and do research of the annual test performance for all Nebraska schools. To better understand the impact of diversity on performance, I separate school districts into large and small districts.
We can view the final outcome of a district’s performance by looking at the performance of its 11th-graders in the ACT test.
Hastings High falls into the highly competitive large district category. This category of high schools includes 27 districts and 44 high schools, that enroll 66% of all public high school students in Nebraska.
It is axiomatic that poverty drives performance in tests. Affluent schools do much better than less affluent schools do.
The highest scores were in a high school with a poverty level of 5% and the lowest were in schools with poverty levels of 88%.
Hastings High has a poverty rate of 60% with the average for these 44 large districts high schools at 43%.
When we adjust for poverty level, Hastings High is:
u 1.83 standard deviations above where we would expect it to be in English language arts — second highest of the 44 large district high schools
u 1.28 standard deviations above in math — sixth highest
u 1.66 standard deviations above in science — tied for second highest
u 1.75 standard deviations above in its composite score — second highest
Such performance is particularly outstanding given the level of English Language Learners in HPS.
This is a tribute to our highly qualified and dedicated teachers, principals at all our schools, our outstanding educational leadership and also to the parents who have supported their children in their educational trials.
Bert Peterson
Hastings