I am writing in response to Richard French’s column that appeared in the Hastings Tribune on July 8.
Although Benjamin Rush believed the Bible should be taught in schools, he also wrote to Thomas Jefferson on October 6, 1800, to agree with Jefferson’s “wishes to keep religion and government independent of each other.”
Benjamin Franklin expressed a similar sentiment in a letter to Richard Price on October 9, 1780.
French used a fabricated quote attributed to James Madison.
In reality, James Madison — the “Father of the Constitution” — explained to Edward Livingston the “old error” of mixing religion and government on July 10, 1822. Madison’s words are as relevant today as they were 200 years ago.
The Northwest Ordinance of 1787 was not written by the First Congress of 1789 but merely reaffirmed.
While the Northwest Ordinance is interpreted by some to make the case for state-supported religion in the schools, it also supported religious freedom as did Madison in his “Memorial and Remonstrance” (1785).
The quote French used from the Northwest Ordinance was debated and culminated in the Cincinnati Bible War of 1869-1873.
Far from mandating religion in the schools, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled in Board of Education v. Minor (1872) that the Cincinnati school board did not have to require the Bible to be taught in schools.
Each one of us should examine religion more closely as Thomas Jefferson advised his nephew, Peter Carr, in a letter dated August 10, 1787.
Andrew Kehr
Hastings